Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

Ozzy Osbourne has been living with Parkinson's disease since 2003.

In January, Ozzy, 71, and his wife Sharon appeared on Good Morning America and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including pneumonia and spinal surgery, which led to him postponing touring plans.

However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the rocker revealed his diagnosis wasn't as recent as people had assumed, as he was diagnosed with Parkinson's 17 years ago, and he insisted he'll carry on working as he's long been coping with his affliction.

"I'm not dying from Parkinson's," he said. "I've been working with it most of my life. I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

Ozzy's medication for his Parkinson's tremors cause short-term memory loss, but the star has insisted he's 75 per cent fit and wants to get back out on the road as soon as possible.

"People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this. When? I don't know," he added. "I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready."

His No More Tours 2 trek is scheduled to get underway in May.