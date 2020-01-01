NEWS Katy Perry 'can't afford' to invite American Idol co-judges to her wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry has joked she "can't afford" to invite her fellow American Idol co-judges to her upcoming wedding.



The Teenage Dream hitmaker got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom last year, and during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, noted that she is looking forward to the big day.



However, when asked whether she would be inviting Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan, Katy explained: "I can't afford them! Umm, no...



"But you know what, it's so funny, I'm actually like a, not a Bridezilla, I call myself a Bridechilla," she added. "I'm like, I'm kinda chill but I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14th and then I booked the place February 19th. I took it very seriously!"



When asked whether Luke and Lionel would sing on her big day, the 35-year-old admitted: "Like I said, I can't afford them. I mean, no - look, they have a lot of work to do, you know while I'm out getting married... again!"



Katy was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando shares a six-year-old son with his ex-wife, Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.