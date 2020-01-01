NEWS JLS confirm reunion Newsdesk Share with :







JLS have confirmed they are getting back together.



The boy band - comprised of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - have announced they are reforming for a reunion tour, seven years after they split in 2013.



In a video shared on ‘The One Show’ on Wednesday (12.02.20), they said: “Hey we are JLS, and we’re back! We’re back together. We can’t wait to go back on tour at the end of the year. And we’re very excited to be on ‘The One Show’ this Friday, for a very exclusive performance of some of our hits. Looking forward to chatting to you then, and seeing you and our fans on Friday.”



The clip was shared on Twitter, and the boys confirmed the news when they quoted the tweet and added: “We can’t wait to spend our #ValentinesDay with you at @BBCTheOneShow this Friday. See you there (sic)”



A second video shared by the ‘Beat Again’ hitmakers also sees them discuss the possibility of getting back together, as Marvin says he “thinks it’s time” for the group to reunite.



Whilst Aston tells his pals it’s been 10 years since their first headline tour, so it’s only fitting they hit the road again for their new tour, titled ‘Beat Again 2020’.



The caption on the video reads: “IT'S TIME!! Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all!



“Register for pre-sale access before Tues 18th 3pm: https://smarturl.it/BeatAgainPreSale…



“General sale starts Fri 21st at 9am! (sic)”



The tour will see the band play in Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Hull, Sheffield, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, London, and Nottingham throughout November and December of this year.



Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale on February 18 at 3pm, before general sale starts on February 21 at 9am.



JLS ‘Beat Again 2020’ tour dates:



NOV

12 - Dublin - 3Arena

13 - Belfast - SSE Arena

15 - Brighton - Centre

16 - Bournemouth - International Centre

18 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

19 - Hull - Bonus Arena

20 - Sheffield - Flydsa Arena

21 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

25 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

26 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

27 - Manchester - Arena

28 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

30 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena



DEC

01 - London - The O2 Arena

02 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena