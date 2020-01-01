Justin Bieber: 'I have sex with wife Hailey all day'

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey make love several times a day.

The Yummy singer made the arousing revelation during a Q&A session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday (11Feb20), noting their go-to activity at home is to "Netflix and chill", slang for having sex.

'So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day," he shared. "It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling.'

Despite their active sex life, Justin moved on to insist married life is filled with challenges.

'Being married is so awesome, I'm telling you. But don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy," the 25 year old said. "It's something you got to work for (sic). If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it.

'So you guys want to have children, and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day.

'You've got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person and that takes work. It's powerful. It's really, really incredible.'

Justin and model Hailey, 23, tied the knot in 2018.