Corey Taylor has 'come close to walking away' from Slipknot in the past

The 46-year-old frontman has admitted it "takes work" to be in the 'Wait and Bleed' group and admitted he is "really glad" he didn't quit because the "payoff has been fantastic" as they are gaining a new generation of fans and are in a "really good place" now.



He admitted: "We recognise that it takes work to be in this band and when we’re all going for it, there’s an appreciation that maybe before we felt we couldn’t show and the more that we all show that the better it feels as a brotherhood.



“There have been moments where I’ve come so close to walking away from this and I’m really glad that I didn’t to be honest.



"The payoff has been fantastic, especially now that we’re in this really great place and we are performing at a level that is still top notch.



“And writing music that is still really good and connecting with a whole new generation, which is insane.



"I don’t think we could have done it with anybody else.”



The 'Before I Forget' hitmaker also reflected on contemplating calling time on the heavy metal band after releasing their self-titled debut album in 1999, as a "screw you" to the music industry, and admitted he felt like they had "failed everyone" with the follow-up record, 2001's 'Iowa'.



He added to Kerrang Radio: “When we really exploded, we had serious talks about breaking up and pulling a Sex Pistols and put a massive album out and then say, ‘Screw you, we’re outta here!’



“Those were real conversations.



"I feel like we’ve failed everyone by making 'Iowa'! It was such a great thing to think about.



"None of this success was expected.



"On paper we shouldn’t have made it and yet here we are. It’s a weird feeling still.”



