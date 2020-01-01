Taylor Swift questions whether her song ideas are 'good enough'

Taylor Swift has opened up on the anxiety she experiences as a songwriter, revealing she often fears her songs aren't "good enough".

In a new clip shared online, the ME! hitmaker speaks with director Lana Wilson, who helmed her Miss Americana documentary for Netflix, about her creative process.

While Taylor called working on new ideas her "favourite part of everything I do", she confessed she has to push through with the writing process or else risk "leaving it behind and assuming it wasn't good enough".

"I have to capitalise on the excitement of me getting that idea and see it all the way through," the 30-year-old said. "I remember when I used to get an idea when I was 12 years old in my room. I used to get an idea and I'd be like, 'Yes, idea!'

"And then I'd get this fear and almost sorrow that no one was ever going to hear it. I'm never going to get to make this into something. It's just mine, and there's something cute about that but I want to make something."

Taylor also added that, despite having a filming crew follow her around in her personal and professional life during the making of her seventh album Lover, she didn't find the experience "intrusive" at all.