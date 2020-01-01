John Legend partners with Facebook for new animated series

John Legend has teamed up with Facebook for a new animated series celebrating Valentine's Day.

Dear John: Legendary Love Letters features the All of Me hitmaker celebrating Valentine's Day with real stories sent in from fans around the globe via Facebook.

Each episode features love letters, true tales of romance, friendship and compassion, blind dates and long-distance relationships selected by the star.

"Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it's also a constant. It's the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all," he said of the project in a statement. "To celebrate this Valentine's day, we reached out asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you."

He added: "Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I'm going to read a few to the world."

The show premiered on the singer's page on Sunday, with new episodes dropping daily until Valentine's Day on Friday.

John, who was voted People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, is married to model Chrissy Teigen. The couple share two children.