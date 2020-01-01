Janet Jackson gushes over 'incredibly musical' son

Janet Jackson's son asked her to buy him a violin when he was just two years old.

The singer shares son Eissa with ex Wissam Al Mana, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she opened up about her three-year-old's talents.

Asked if Eissa is musical, Janet replied "he's incredibly musical", before revealing his first instrument was the violin.

"First it was the violin, all this he chose, this was at two (years old)," she smiled. "He chose the violin, and he loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school he said, 'Mama I want to take a cello to school,' and I said, 'Baby you don't have a cello.'"

Eissa then asked his mother to "turn my violin into a cello", so she turned to her assistant, who then "took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin".

"He loved it," the 53-year-old insisted.

Another of Janet's assistants then asked the tot if he wanted a cello, and who would buy it for him, to which he answered: "Mama."

"So, he has a cello," Janet admitted bashfully.

The Together Again hitmaker appeared on the chat show to discuss her Black Diamond Tour, which will see her travel the world to promote her new album of the same name - her first record since 2015's Unbreakable. Janet will play a total of 34 dates in North America, before hitting Europe, with the trek kicking off in Miami, Florida, in June.