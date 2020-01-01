NEWS Kelly Osbourne: Ozzy’s Parkinson’s diagnosis has brought the two of them 'closer' Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Osbourne says her father Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s diagnosis has brought the two of them “closer” together.



The 35-year-old television personality has always been close with her father, but has said his battle with the disease - which affects the nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine, and causes muscle rigidity, tremors, and changes in speech and gait - has made their bond even stronger, as the Black Sabbath rocker is now relying on his family more than ever.



Speaking to the Daily Mirror’s Watts the Goss column whilst at Sir Elton John’s Oscars after party, she said: “Everyone is acting like it’s doomsday but it’s not. Life happens and everybody gets dealt a different set of cards, and it depends how you play it.



“We take every day as it comes and he is doing incredible. We couldn’t have got much closer, but we did. Everyone is acting like it is doomsday, it’s not. It’s just something we have to deal with.”



Kelly claimed 71-year-old Ozzy was originally planning to join her at the Oscars, but opted to snub the event in favour of staying home and eating a curry.



She added: “He was going to come, but then he was like, ‘I don’t want to get dressed up’.



“He was at home eating curry and I was thinking, ‘I kind of wish I could stay with you right now’.”



The ‘Osbournes’ star also spoke about Sir Elton John, and said he had been a rock to the Osbourne family - which also includes Ozzy’s wife Sharon, their son Jack, and other daughter Aimee - for years.



She said: “Elton is a very, very important part of my family. He has been there through thick and thin – since before I was even born.



“He is not just a friend, he is family.”



Sadly for the Osbourne family, Ozzy’s Parkinson’s - which he was diagnosed with last year, but only announced publicly last month - is not the first health scare they’ve endured, as Sharon has fought off cancer in the past, and Jack has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



Kelly said: “We dealt with [Jack’s MS], we dealt with Mum’s cancer and now we’ll deal with Dad’s Parkinson’s.”