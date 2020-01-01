NEWS Hailey Baldwin: 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party' Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber had very little input into his wedding party last year (19), leaving his wife Hailey to organise the big event.



The Biebers marked the first anniversary of their courthouse wedding by staging a lavish bash for family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina, and in the latest episode of Justin's YouTube series, Seasons, his bride reveals her man had very little to do with the preparations.



"He is not very involved to be honest," she says. "I think he trusts my vision."



He agrees, "She was involved in pretty much all of the decision making as far as the wedding was concerned. I just basically showed up."



Hailey, 23, adds, "He tried the cakes, he helped pick out colour schemes, he looked at all the vision boards and said, 'This looks cool'."



The couple exchanged vows again in front of 154 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Jaden Smith.



The bride looked stunning in a Virgil Abloh-designed mermaid-style gown.



Meanwhile, Hailey also reveals she and Justin delayed the wedding bash for a year so they could get used to married life.



"We wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married," Hailey says in the episode, which debuted on Monday (10Feb20).



"Moving in together and living together, and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other, just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married."