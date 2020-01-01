Justin Bieber and Quavo raise funds for women's shelter with new video

Justin Bieber and Quavo have helped raise more than $10,000 (£7,745) in donations to the Alexandria House women's shelter by featuring the organisation in the video for their tune Intentions.

In the clip for the track, taken from Justin's upcoming album Changes, a group of women go in search of a better life in Los Angeles, and end up living in Alexandria House.

The video wraps with a special shout out to Alexandria House and a piece of text explaining that they had set up a fund of $200,000 (£154,894) to support the women and the nonprofit - prompting fans worldwide to do the same.

According to TMZ, since the video dropped last Friday, the shelter has received more than $10,000 in donations, including lump sums of $1,000 (£774) and $5,000 (£3,872).

Bosses at Alexandria House also reported a huge influx of traffic to its website, noting an 800 per cent increase compared to the day before the video dropped.

Justin and Quavo spotlighted three women in the video, and the organisation revealed a portion of the funds are going towards their tuition and after-school programs for their kids, plus a one-woman show for the resident who writes poetry.

The rest of the money will support 30 current residents and around 200 former residents, funding textbooks, furniture for their new homes and even car repairs.

Justin's album Changes drops on Friday.