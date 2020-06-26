NEWS Janet Jackson is releasing her new album 'Black Diamond' this year Newsdesk Share with :







The 53-year-old pop superstar has announced that she is returning with new music in 2020, her first studio LP since 2015's 'Unbreakable', and she will be heading out on her 'Black Diamond World Tour' in support of the record.



Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Janet wrote: "Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled Black Diamond."



Janet also revealed that the album's title 'Black Diamond' is a reference to the inner "strength" she has following her split from with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she shares two-year-old son Eissa.



She added: "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.



"I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond (sic)"

Janet - who is the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson - will kick off the 'Black Diamond World Tour' on June 24 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami before heading to other major cities in North America, with concerts planned for New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Staples Centre.



As well as singing tracks from her forthcoming LP, Janet will also be performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of 'Rhythm Nation 1814', which recently marked its 30th anniversary.



European and other tour dates are yet to be announced, but tickets for the initial dates will go on sale on Thursday (13.02.20).



The 'Made For Now' hitmaker has revealed fans who have signed up to her mailing list will receive a special pre-sale code to gain early access to tickets.



She added: "A special pre-sale code will be sent to only my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!"



'Black Diamond World Tour' dates:



Wednesday 24 June 2020 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Friday 26 June 2020 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday 27 June 2020 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Monday 29 June 2020 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday 1 July 2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday 3 July 2020 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival

Sunday 5 July 2020 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tuesday 7 July 2020 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thursday 9 July 2020 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday 10 July 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sunday 12 July 2020 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday 14 July 2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday 17 July 2020 – Mashantucket, CT – Resort Casino

Saturday 18 July 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday 21 July 2020 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wednesday 22 July 2020 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday 24 July 2020 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday 25 July 2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival

Monday 27 July 2020 – Chicago, IL, United Center

Tuesday 28 July 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday 31 July 2020 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Saturday 1 August 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Monday 3 August 2020 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday 5 August 2020 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday 7 August 2020 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday 9 August 2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Monday 10 August 2020 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Wednesday 12 August 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Saturday 15 August 2020 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Monday 17 August 2020 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Tuesday 18 August 2020 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday 20 August 2020 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday 22 August 2020 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sunday 23 August 2020 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome