NEWS Billie Eilish has achieved a 'life goal' by getting to sing a James Bond theme Newsdesk Share with :







The 18-year-old singer admitted it's "crazy" that she's been chosen to perform the song that will feature in 'No Time to Die' and though it's not been heard in public since the announcement was made last month, she confirmed she and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, have finished writing the track. Buy tickets below.



Speaking to Billy Porter on ABC's Oscars red-carpet pre-show ahead of the ceremony on Sunday (09.02.20), she said: "Yes, we've written it. It's already done.



"It's crazy, dude. It's a life goal, for sure."



The 'bad guy' singer admitted she felt "definitely even more" out of place at the Oscars than she had at the Grammy awards last month, when she picked up five honours.



She told E! News: "This is crazy. This is, like, so crazy."



And Billie admitted her history-making Grammy success still hasn't sunk in fully.



She said: "It's crazy. I don't know what to say to that. I don't know. It was surreal and it's still surreal. Every time I see that picture...I don't believe it."



Meanwhile, despite their success, Billie and Finneas - who performed The Beatles' 'Yesterday' during the Oscars In Memoriam segment - have no plans to change their songwriting process in a bid to win further accolades.



Finneas said: "We haven't made music with that goal in mind, so I think we're just going to make music the same way. We're just zeroing back in on what we love about music, where we're excited to take our audience, what's going to be fun to perform live.”



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.