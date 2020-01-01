Nicole Richie gearing up to release eco-conscious rap album

Nicole Richie is gearing up to release a rap album about the effects of climate change and environmental destruction.

In recent months, Nicole has been promoting her rap alter ego, Nikki Fre$h, with her attempts to become a hip-hop star the focus of a show that will air on digital platform Quibi.

In an interview with fashion website The Zoe Report, Lionel Richie's daughter revealed her first record will be a concept album detailing how to save the environment.

"I'm making an iconic rap album right now about how I'm not using plastic," she said. "Do I use plastic sometimes? Yes, I do. I really try not to. Got the old teacup. But it's the effort. It's just being aware."

Nicole is particularly concerned about bee colony collapse, and accordingly, plans to release a track on their plight.

"The tea is that they're going to f**king die. We can't be here without them. They play a very big role in apples, avocados, almonds, even coffee," the 38-year-old insisted.

On the rap show, she will be working alongside her husband, rocker Joel Madden and his twin brother Benji, as their MDDN company has been hired to oversee the music.