Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attended the same pre-Oscars party on Friday night

The 27-year-old pop star and Liam, 30 - who separated in 2019, after tying the knot the year before - were both spotted at WME's star-studded party in Beverly Hills.



Inside the bash, Liam was seen socialising with the likes of Vince Vaughn and celebrity trainer Jason Walsh, as well as 'The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal.



Miley, on the other hand, was seen at the party, after earlier attending the Tom Ford autumn-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood, where she was joined by her brother Trace Cyrus.



The pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills was also attended by Miley's parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.



However, Cody Simpson - Miley's new boyfriend - was not spotted at the party, according to E! News.



Miley actually sparked rumours she'd split from Cody in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.



Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"



But, at the time, a source close to the couple shot down the split speculation.



The insider shared: "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.



"They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together."