NEWS Rihanna is enjoying teasing her fans about her upcoming album







The 31-year-old pop star hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016 and although she's expected to release a new album later this year, she's determined to remain tight-lipped about its specific launch date.



Asked about the release of her next album, the chart-topping star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To be continued ... I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back."



In recent years, Rihanna has seemingly focused more of her attention on her own fashion line.



And the Bajan beauty - who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 - has relished the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.



She shared: "The journey's been incredible.



"It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about."



Despite the challenge, Rihanna feels fashion and design is something that comes "naturally" to her.



The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker - who is among the best-selling artists in the music business - feels "validated" by the success she's enjoyed as a designer.



Reflecting on her successful foray into the design world, Rihanna explained: "Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things - it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.



"Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I'm in. It's a part of my visuals, it's a part of my videos, so it's always been something that I've been interested in.



"To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated."