Justin Bieber donates money to fan for mental health awareness

Justin Bieber donated $100,000 (£77,556) to a fan in New York who was raising money for mental health awareness.

The star was in the city promoting his upcoming album Changes with an appearance at MTV’s Fresh Out Live event on Friday afternoon. And while in town, the Yummy star took the time to share a generous donation with fan Julie Coker, who was campaigning for the cause.

“I work for mental health now because of my own mental-health struggles in the past,” she told the New York Post. “And it’s important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50 per cent of us will have a mental health challenge in our lifetime.”

She added: “(Justin) has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everybody else... will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way.”

The star has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably took time away from the spotlight last year to focus on his personal wellbeing, amid a battle with Lyme disease.

And at an event for his upcoming new album, Justin broke down as the tracks were played to attendees at the Village Recorders in Los Angeles.

"I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive," he told the crowd, recalling his battle with depression. "I feel like God's brought me out of a really dark place."

He failed to hold back his tears as he mentioned he had been "hurt by the industry" and "the people" who work in it, without getting specific.

Changes is released next Friday.