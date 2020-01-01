Jessica Simpson: 'I don't know why I said Nick & Vanessa Lachey sent me a gift'

Jessica Simpson has confessed she did not receive a gift from her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his wife.

Vanessa Lachey shot down Simpson's claims that the couple had sent a present to the singer to celebrate the birth of her first child Maxwell in a TV appearance earlier this week, insisting she didn't even have the singer's address.

As a result, Vanessa was attacked online by Simpson's fans who felt she didn't need to expose Jessica as a liar during the awkward interview.

But now Simpson herself has confessed there was never a gift after trying to deflect a question about the drama during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show.

"I don't really know I got a gift per se," she said. "My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married and that he has three beautiful children and is a father.

"That's really a gift to me because I thought that I just crushed his heart."

But Cohen pressed harder and eventually Simpson said, "I didn't get a gift. I don't know where that came from."

Jessica reportedly told NBC newswoman Hoda Kotb about the gift during an off-camera chat following a recent interview, and Hoda brought it up while talking to Nick and Vanessa days later.