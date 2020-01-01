Rihanna will 'never really get over' Kobe Bryant's death

Rihanna has confessed the tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant is still weighing heavy on her mind.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash last month, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Following his passing, the Work hitmaker shared a heartfelt tribute online, and in a chat with Entertainment Tonight she confessed she doesn't think she'll ever "really get over" his shock death.

"Every time I see a helicopter, it's just like - As an entertainer, we travel so much, like, in your mind, it could have been any of us," she said. "My heart breaks, my heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and the entire Bryant family and all of the families that lost people that day.

"It's a tragedy and I think it's something that the world will never really get over."

The basketball fan went on to gush over the former Los Angeles Lakers star: "To see him play, there's just something that comes over him, that you just can't even - it's not even tangible.

"You can't even understand it. It was beautiful to see his career. It was beautiful to see him play - and I actually got to witness him playing - but it makes it even more tragic to lose him."

Kobe will be saluted during a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on 24 February.