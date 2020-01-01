LeAnn Rimes launches new love songs initiative with Selena Gomez cover

LeAnn Rimes has launched a new weekly love songs initiative just in time for St. Valentine's Day.

The singer plans to release a cover of one of her favourite love songs every Friday, and she has kicked off her LovE Songs series with a stripped-down rendition of Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me, revealing she really connected to the song.

"Lose You to Love Me is such a beautifully written, honest portrayal of a woman putting her heart first and the drastic process in which one sometimes has to go through in order to heal from a broken heart," Rimes tells Billboard. "It's the kind of beautiful ballad you don't hear very much in pop music anymore."

Rimes is also planning to release her cover of a song "that had a big moment at the Grammys this year", as well as one of her favourite Bon Iver songs.

"It's basically a way to have fun with music," Rimes adds. "Love is a big topic to cover, and not everyone is in a relationship with a lover, so we cover all bases, from falling in love to heartbreak.

"We keep it super simple, filming it in our house. My husband has an incredible eye, so we wrangle him in to film it all. Darrell Brown, my dear friend and creative partner, plays piano. We usually learn and arrange the song right before we film, so what you're getting is very raw and real."