Nicki Minaj immediately regretted blasting ex-lover Meek Mill this week

The 'Anaconda' rapper - who dated the hip-hop star between 2014 and 2016 - called her former boyfriend a clown and accused him of beating women, which led to him making the announcement that he and his partner Milan Harris are expecting a child, amid the heated Twitter exchange on Wednesday (05.02.20).



And now, Nicki has since given herself "a talking to" and confessed that "every time" she spouts off on Twitter, she wishes she didn't do it, though she insisted it was a "good lesson" in knowing how to control her "emotions".



In a candid interview with her manager, Irving Azoff, at the Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, she quipped: "I was hacked."



Before she admitted: "Listen, it never fails.



"Every time I do it, five minutes later, I'm like, 'Why the f*** did I...?'



"Every single time.



"But it's a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions.



"So every time I do that, I like to give myself a talking to in my head, like, Okay, you played yourself, you shouldn't have did that.



"You learned your lesson again. How many times did I learn that lesson? So I gave myself that talk today, sir."



The pair's feud erupted after Meek allegedly hit the like button on a meme aimed at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty.

In the wide-ranging chat, Nicki - who released her new single 'Yikes' today (07.02.20) - was also asked what advice she would give to new artists, and advised them to "let the small stuff go", whilst she insisted that she should have "kept" her mouth "shut".



She said: "I would give advice to all artists, but especially women.



"Just try your best to let the small stuff go ...



"So I think, keep your eye on the bigger picture, is what I would say [to new artists].



[If I could] I would have redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth."

The 37-year-old star admitted she should probably delete Twitter, as she previously announced her retirement on the micro-blogging site, and later had to clarify the tweet.



She said: "Again, another time where I shouldn't have had social media on my phone, and that's why for the last month I haven't had social media on my phone.



"I just recently put it back on, and I'm about to take it back off!"