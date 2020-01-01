NEWS Blossoms score second Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Blossoms, who storm to Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart with their new record Foolish Loving Spaces.



It earns the Stockport band their second chart-topping album following their self-titled debut in 2016. Their second collection, Cool Like You, peaked at Number 4 in 2018. Foolish Loving Spaces is also this week’s best-selling album on vinyl.



Celebrating the news, they told OfficialCharts.com:

“Our second Number 1! We are delighted. Thanks to everyone who bought it. You’ve made us five the happiest lads in the world.”



Last week’s Number 1, J Hus’s Big Conspiracy, slips to 5, and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson lands at Number 4 with his debut album Walls.



Outside the Top 10, Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper Lover surges 25 places to Number 14 following the release of her documentary Miss Americana on Netflix. Two more Taylor albums feature in this week’s Top 100: 2014’s 1989 at Number 70 and 2016’s Reputation is at 96.



Liam Gallagher occupies two slots in this week’s albums Top 40; his new Acoustic Sessions collection lands at Number 24, and his Why Me Why Not album rebounds 49 places to Number 31.



Finally, Marc Almond’s 24th studio album Chaos And A Dancing Star is new at 35, and The Unraveling by Drive-By Truckers earns the US Americana group their third UK Top 40 album, new at 36.



