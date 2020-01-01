NEWS Madonna criticised London Palladium management for cutting off her set Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna has criticised management at The London Palladium for cutting off her set after she went over curfew.



The 61-year-old pop superstar is currently playing a run of shows at the iconic venue in the UK capital as part of her 'Madame X Tour', and has accused bosses of attempting to "censor" her by ending her concert on Wednesday night (05.02.20) against her wishes.



Sharing a clip of the incident, she wrote: "Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace ... It was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew - we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt ... Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. Power to The People! (sic)"



Yesterday evening's concert comes after the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker had to cancel her planned show on Tuesday night (04.02.20), and another on February 11, due to "multiple injuries" to her body sustained on her world tour which means she needs more rest days.



In an announcement shared on her social media channels, Madonna wrote: "As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows - on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! (sic)"



The 'Like A Prayer' singer believes it's a "miracle" she can still perform at all, and has said the only way for her to recover is to take the time to "rest" in between her shows.



She added: "Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day

"3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine (sic)"