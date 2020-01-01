JAY-Z recalls final conversation with Kobe Bryant

JAY-Z has opened up about the final conversation he had with his friend Kobe Bryant.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) player and his daughter Gianna, 13, were travelling to one of her basketball games in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California last month, killing all nine people on board.

Speaking during an address at Columbia University on Tuesday, Jay discussed one of the last conversations he had with his pal, after they celebrated the New Year together at his home.

"He was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in," he said. "One of the last things he said to me was, 'You've gotta see Gianna play basketball.' And that was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud. And the look on his face was like... I looked at him and said, 'Oh, she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world.' He was just so proud... So, that's really a tough one."

The Run This Town star added that he and his wife Beyonce were greatly affected by the death of Kobe and Gianna, confessing the Formation hitmaker took the news "really tough".

"(He was) just a great human being and was in a great space in his life," Jay added.