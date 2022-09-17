Win Andrew Bird signed vinyl & tickets

Andrew Bird new album Inside Problems available here
.
On his brand new album Inside Problems, Andrew Bird acknowledges all of the complex thoughts, questions and middle-of-the-night obsessions swirling around in each of us. Arriving 3rd June via Loma Vista / Concord, Inside Problems is a collection of eleven original songs that take on those inner demons that run amok when things get especially quiet. It’s a lush and rousing entry to his acclaimed, constantly evolving and perennially curious career.
For Bird, the idea that kept coming back to haunt him was the unavoidable presence of thresholds: the moment when something becomes something else, when somewhere becomes somewhere else. The phenomenon appears in endless aspects of daily life, from the process of projecting internal feelings and dialogue to the outside environment, or the seemingly mundane experience of standing in the frame of the doorway, crossing state lines or any place where one is neither here nor there, but in between. These are the questions that course through the Inside Problems - where is the threshold, who are we during the moments in between?
Album opener and new single ‘Underlands’ follows the recently released 'Atomized,' introducing the record’s recurring theme with allusions to Icarus and Orpheus that are delivered in Bird’s singularly chic yet inquisitive demeanor.
“You just don’t know what’s under the surface, be it the land, the sea, our skin,” says Andrew Bird. “You could be whistling away, projecting contentedness, when really there’s a swirling twisted mess underneath. Looking up, there’s the knowable universe but unless you get into astrology, you’ll find the stars don’t owe us anything and you’re left less assured than when we thought gods threw down lightning bolts. ‘Underlands’ introduces an album that deals with the unseen underneath and the membrane that separates your outside problems from your inside problems.”
Andrew Bird can also be seen in new documentary Really Good Rejects, which premiered at SXSW and follows LA luthier Reuben Cox, who made the rare, rubber-bridged guitar that begins ‘Underlands,’ influencing much of Inside Problems with an indescribable sound.
Andrew will be performing tracks from Inside Problems this summer on his recently announced European Tour. Culminating at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, July will see Andrew Bird play 7 nights over 9 days, including headline shows at Berlin’s Metropol, Utrecht’s Tivolivredenburg and Cologne’s Gloria, as well as performances with full orchestras at Day’s Off Festival in Paris and Lyon’s Les Nuits de Fourvieres Festival. Full tour listing below. Tickets are on-sale now here
.We have a pair of tickets and a signed vinyl for the winner, then FIVE unsigned vinyls for the runners up!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with ANDREW BIRD in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.