Win The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Vinyl Albums

THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2022 – THE ALBUM (Universal Music) “THE SOUND OF BEAUTY”
formats released April -June, including for the first time on vinyl.
One of the most popular extravaganza’s in the world, The Eurovision Song Contest will this year be held in Turin, Italy after the charismatic band Maneskin’s impressive victory in Rotterdam last year.
With the final bursting into our homes on 14th May, the Eurovision Song Contest is happening in a turbulent time when Europe truly needs it’s spirits lifting. This year’s celebration of European cultures will be presented by pop singer Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan. The venue for the contest will be the Pala Olimpica in Turin which is considered the largest sporting arena in Italy.
As ever Universal Music will be releasing all the songs on a cornucopia of formats from every contestant taking part in 2022’s Eurovision. There are CDs, DVDs and for the first time ever it will be available on vinyl. There’s even a digital karaoke version for all Eurovision wannabes to give it their best shot. There will be a total of 40 acts overall including the UK’s hopeful Sam Ryder with his song “Spaceman” and, (unsurprisingly) this year’s favourites Ukraine’s Kalash Orchestra.
The name for this year’s eclectic collection is “The Sound Of Beauty” and each format will be will be released in the UK through April to June as follows:
Digital (e-album & karaoke) – April 8th
2CD – April 8th
Limited edition 4 vinyl LPs – May 6th
3 DVD and 3Blu-ray – June 24th
