Win Sex Pistols I Wanna Be Me Book

SEX PISTOLSI Wanna Be Me Dave SimpsonPublished by Palazzo Editions15 September 2022Hardback £25.00 150 Colour illustrationsThere was the Sex Pistols and there was the rest.The Sex Pistols ARE punk; the rest are ‘punk rock.’Amidst the chaos that was the Sex Pistols, it’s often forgotten just what a powerful band they were, and what great records they made. The Sex Pistols were no ordinary group.Their story might be short, and not without its casualties, but their legacy is undoubted; one listen to their ferocious, raw rock and roll will soon tell you that. No British band since the Beatles has done as much to shape the nation.Musically, the Pistols’ impact was enormous and continues to resonate; they didn’t just kick down doors; they trashed the music industry’s house. For a band who (really) only released one album and four incandescent singles – “Anarchy in the U.K.,” “God Save the Queen,” “Pretty Vacant” and “Holidays in the Sun” – they gave birth to a sea of imitators and inspired a DIY aesthetic still alive today. Not bad for a band that ‘couldn’t play.’Despite claims from New York, the Sex Pistols were the true originators of punk; no one else had their attitude, balls, or honesty – as inspired by anger and poverty, as art and poetry. There was the Sex Pistols and there was the rest. The Sex Pistols ARE punk; the rest are ‘punk rock.’Author Dave Simpson writes for the Guardian, Uncut and others, writing for various titles during a 31-year career.His books include The Fallen: Life In And Out Of Britain’s Most Insane Group (about the Fall), a Sunday Times and Observer music book of the year. He lives in Yorkshire.