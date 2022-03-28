Win Jazz Sabbath Vol. 2 Vinyls

Jazz Sabbath's 50-year-streak of misfortune ended in 2020 when their long-lost debut album was finally released; proving the songs made famous by a metal band from Birmingham were actually written by this jazz trio.
Now, reunited after 52 years, Jazz Sabbath entered the studio and finished their sophomore album, which was also being recorded in 1969, but due to legal disputes with a session player had to be abandoned and never saw the light of day... until now.
With the theft by the band from Birmingham exposed, Milton Keanes and colleagues can now present these songs in their original form, replenished with 52 years of experience, vigor... and rage.
The tranquil 'Symptom Of The Universe', the full 8-minute version of 'Paranoid' (not that metal afterthought version everyone knows) and of course the song that other band so blatantly named themselves after.
Jazz Sabbath Vol. 2 will be released April 22nd on Vinyl, CD, Cassette and all streaming/download platforms. The track Black Sabbath is streaming on all digital platforms now.
Track listing:
1. Paranoid
2. Snowblind
3. Behind the Wall of Sleep
4. Sabbra Cadabra
5. Symptom of the Universe
6. N.I.B.
7. Black Sabbath
The album can be pre-ordered here
.We have TWO copies on vinyl to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with JAZZ SABBATH in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.