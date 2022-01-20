Win Chad Lawson signed vinyls

Pianist and composer Chad Lawson announces his new album, You Finally Knew (Deluxe Edition), out now. An expanded version of his 2020 Decca Records US release, the deluxe collection adds five new songs to the album’s original twelve tracks. Accompanied by a splendid string quartet, arranged by Geoff Lawson, a reimagined version of “In The Waiting” is available along with the deluxe album.In addition to the four new interpretations of previous album tracks, a standout song from the set is Lawson’s well-received cover of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over." The heartfelt interpretation has garnered nearly a quarter of a million Youtube views since its debut earlier this year and Billboard succinctly stated that his rendition “will make you melt.” Also as a note of interest, string players from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra lend their considerable talents to the re-envisioned track “I Wrote You A Song.”Most recently Lawson launched a new podcast, Calm it Down. Passionate about how music can help people, reduce stress levels and improve emotional health, the podcast seemed to be the next logical step and a great way of connecting with and helping his audience. Live across all DSPs, new episodes are released every Tuesday. Earlier this year the popular podcast was nominated for an iHeart Radio Podcast award.A former jazz musician who spent two years touring stadiums as part of Julio Iglesias’ live band, Chad Lawson began his solo career in 2009 when the stress took a toll on his own health. He wrote his debut solo piano album, Set On A Hill, while suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that had left him bedridden. In 2011, his album The Piano attracted mainstream media attention in the US. Two years later, Chad repeated the feat with The Bach Variations. Today, Lawson’s emotive signature sound has racked up millions of streams across platforms and is a staple of some of the world’s most popular playlists, introducing new generations to classical music with contemporary techniques and modern-day interpretations.