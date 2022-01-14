Win Eric Clapton Six String Stories Books

Eric Clapton Six String Stories by Eric Clapton hardbackIn Six-String Stories Eric Clapton reflects on a legendary career as told through the tools of his trade: his guitars. Collected together here for the first time are the instruments Clapton sold in three record-breaking auctions between 1999 and 2011 to benefit the Crossroads treatment centre he founded in 1998.Featuring some of the most iconic guitars ever played, Clapton guides the reader through nearly 300 instruments as he discusses their provenance, reveals insights about his own playing, and shares anecdotes from each chapter of his spectacular life in music.Published by Genesis Publications.