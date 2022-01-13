Win Wembley Or Bust by Jeff Lynne Books

In his first official book, Jeff Lynne reveals the meticulous planning leading up to the epic Wembley or Bust concert and shares the stories behind a career-spanning catalogue of songs.In an exclusive new text, Lynne reflects on his formative years growing up and his eventual success with ELO hits such as “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Evil Woman” and “Livin’ Thing.” From his memories of producing The Beatles’ last single, “Free as a Bird,” to his anecdotes from inside one of the greatest supergroups, the Traveling Wilburys, Lynne also discusses his fascinating career outside of ELO.Published by Genesis Publications.