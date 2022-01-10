Win Tilim Bom CDs, feat. Annette Céline

Win 1 of 5 CDs featuring a recital of songs by Brazilian soprano Annette Céline in honour of Zemlinsky's 150th anniversary".
Tilim Bom features a recital of vocal works performed by renowned Brazilian soprano Annette Céline including Zemlinsky's Gib ein Lied mir wider and Eland
- released this month to mark the composer's 150th anniversary. This disc also features a variety of Brazilian folk songs by Ernani Braga and other captivating works by Szymanowski, Poulenc, Ravel and Villa-Lobos.
More info: Website
I Facebook
I TwitterTo enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with TILIM BOM in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.