COMPETITION

Win Tilim Bom CDs, feat. Annette Céline

Ends: 10 January 2022
Win 1 of 5 CDs featuring a recital of songs by Brazilian soprano Annette Céline in honour of Zemlinsky's 150th anniversary".

Tilim Bom features a recital of vocal works performed by renowned Brazilian soprano Annette Céline including Zemlinsky's Gib ein Lied mir wider and Eland - released this month to mark the composer's 150th anniversary. This disc also features a variety of Brazilian folk songs by Ernani Braga and other captivating works by Szymanowski, Poulenc, Ravel and Villa-Lobos.

More info: Website I Facebook I Twitter

To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.

Just send your ANSWER on an email with TILIM BOM in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).

It's that simple! Best of luck!

You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.

For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.

Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.

Promoter Terms and conditions.

Become a fan of www.film-news.co.uk on Facebook Become a fan of www.film-news.co.uk on Facebook Follow Film-News on Twitter

LATEST COMPETITONS