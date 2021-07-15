Win a virtual ticket to see Celeste Live

You can win a virtual ticket to see 'Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London’ on Thursday 15 July via LIVENow.
LIVENow is delighted to present Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London, a unique film capturing Brighton singer Celeste’s journey back to the stage.
Alongside interviews and a peek behind the scenes, this will be the only way to watch her first shows since 2019. From Thursday 15 July, fans can watch Celeste’s performances from her intimate shows at Union Chapel, as well as the preparation and behind-the-scenes footage.
Tickets for Celeste: On With The Show, Live from London are on sale now via LIVENow
and broadcasts on Thursday 15 July at 20:00 BST (UK). We have TWO tickets to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with CELESTE in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
