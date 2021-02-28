Win Goo Goo Dolls: It’s Christmas All Over

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have officially released It’s Christmas All Over today via Warner Records. Marking the band’s first-ever Christmas album, the project features festive classics such as the recently released single “Let It Snow”, as well as the two brand new original holiday songs “This Is Christmas” and “You Ain’t Getting Nothin’.” Listen to the album now via all digital streaming platforms HERE.
“This album we dedicate to everyone, everywhere who still believes in hope,” says front-man John Rzeznik, who co-produced the album this year alongside the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman. “God knows we need a lot of hope this year. From the deepest part of our hearts, happy holidays from all of us to all of you.”
IT’S CHRISTMAS ALL OVER TRACK-LISTING
1. Christmas All Over Again
2. Shake Hands With Santa Claus
3. This Is Christmas
4. Christmas Don’t Be Late
5. Better Days
6. You Ain’t Getting Nothin’
7. Let It Snow
8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
10. The Christmas Party (Feat. The Union Square 5)
