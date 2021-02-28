Win Goo Goo Dolls: It’s Christmas All Over

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have officially released It’s Christmas All Over today via Warner Records. Marking the band’s first-ever Christmas album, the project features festive classics such as the recently released single “Let It Snow”, as well as the two brand new original holiday songs “This Is Christmas” and “You Ain’t Getting Nothin’.” Listen to the album now via all digital streaming platforms HERE.“This album we dedicate to everyone, everywhere who still believes in hope,” says front-man John Rzeznik, who co-produced the album this year alongside the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman. “God knows we need a lot of hope this year. From the deepest part of our hearts, happy holidays from all of us to all of you.”IT’S CHRISTMAS ALL OVER TRACK-LISTING1. Christmas All Over Again2. Shake Hands With Santa Claus3. This Is Christmas4. Christmas Don’t Be Late5. Better Days6. You Ain’t Getting Nothin’7. Let It Snow8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing10. The Christmas Party (Feat. The Union Square 5)It’s Christmas All Over is available everywhere and the vinyl edition will be in stores on Friday, November 6th. The band is also offering exclusive merch bundles including a red vinyl LP, a Goo Goo Dolls Crosley record player and additional limited run items that make for perfect gifts this holiday season.