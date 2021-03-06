Win The Spice Girls ‘Forever’ on Vinyl

SPICE GIRLSRE-RELEASE‘FOREVER’FOR THE FIRST TIME ON VINYLOUT NOWReleased via Virgin EMI / UMCThe Spice Girls have today re-released their 2000 album ‘Forever’ for the first time on vinyl, via UMC.The platinum selling album, which features tracks such as the UK No.1 hit ‘Goodbye’ as well as the double A-sided single ‘Holler’ and ‘Let Love Lead The Way’, will be released on a 180g heavyweight vinyl. Originally released in November 2000, the vinyl features a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release, making it the ultimate collectable for any Spice Girls fan.‘Forever’ was the Spice Girls’ final studio album.Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album ‘Spice’ selling over 31 million copies worldwide.Full Deluxe Version Track Listing:1LP - Side AHollerTell Me WhyLet Love Lead The WayRight Back At YaGet Down With MeWasting My Time1LP - Side BWeekend LoveTime Goes ByIf You Wanna Have Some FunOxygenGoodbye