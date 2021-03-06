Win The Spice Girls ‘Forever’ on Vinyl

SPICE GIRLS
RE-RELEASE
‘FOREVER’
FOR THE FIRST TIME ON VINYL
OUT NOW
Released via Virgin EMI / UMC
The Spice Girls have today re-released their 2000 album ‘Forever’ for the first time on vinyl, via UMC.
The platinum selling album, which features tracks such as the UK No.1 hit ‘Goodbye’ as well as the double A-sided single ‘Holler’ and ‘Let Love Lead The Way’, will be released on a 180g heavyweight vinyl. Originally released in November 2000, the vinyl features a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release, making it the ultimate collectable for any Spice Girls fan.
‘Forever’ was the Spice Girls’ final studio album.
Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album ‘Spice’ selling over 31 million copies worldwide.
Full Deluxe Version Track Listing:
1LP - Side A
Holler
Tell Me Why
Let Love Lead The Way
Right Back At Ya
Get Down With Me
Wasting My Time
1LP - Side B
Weekend Love
Time Goes By
If You Wanna Have Some Fun
Oxygen
