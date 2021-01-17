Win Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States 3xCD

Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States – Blues In The AlleyFeaturing Richard Armstrong, Willie (W.C.) Baker, Willie Brown, John Bullard, Ray Charles, Earl Hooker, Tommy Malone, Jerry McCain, Poor Jim, Jimmy Wilson and many moreWienerworld is proud and excited to present to you the fifth box set in our unmissable Down Home Blues series, exploring the unique regions of the black American blues scene.Blues In The Alley features 29 artists that were influential in continuing and developing the traditions of the blues in the southeast. This release includes early down home blues recordings from none other than Ray Charles, before his climb to fame with his bigger sounding jazz-tinged blues. Alongside this, there are early recordings from Earl Hooker and Jerry McCain, two exceptionally gifted musicians who were always left from the cusp of success. Don’t forget to check out the first recordings from Frank Edwards, who captivated audiences with his rack-mounted harmonica guitar one man band style, from the 1940s right up to his last years of performing and recording in 2003.Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States is a three CD set, packaged in a deluxe digipak with outer slipcase, featuring 83 tracks, all of them superbly remastered. This collection has been collated thanks to the generous help of blues collectors from both sides of the Atlantic, with rare recordings that are for the first time made available for listening via today’s compact disc medium.An outstanding 78-page book, featuring a 15,000-word essay by blues historian Chris Bentley, accompanies the release. Rare period photographs illustrate the essay throughout with a complete sessionography and extensive gallery of original 78 and 45 record labels.Blues In The Alley is a close companion to Wienerworld’s Tough Enough collection (WNRCD5104), with both sets dovetailing the post-war blues from America’s north and southeastern states. The southeastern states were known as slow starters in having record companies to start up to record, produce and distribute the artistes that were performing on their own doorsteps after the Second World War.The best chance for any blues artistes in this region, looking to record, was to get up to New York for any opportunity to arise. By 1950 things certainly were different, and new recording companies who had taken the time and trouble to record such fine music had made up for a lot of lost time. Blues In The Alley captivates the efforts of those producers who gambled on their feel for the music – and their pockets to produce sounds from unadulterated country blues to the hard-edged electric tough blues sounds similar to that then being recorded in Chicago and Detroit.CD11. SWEET MAN BLUESFrank Edwards2. THREE WOMAN BLUESFrank Edwards3. BROWN SKIN WOMAN *Curley Weaver4. SHE DON’T TREAT ME GOOD NO MORE *Curley Weaver5. I KEEP ON DRINKIN’ *Curley Weaver6. BABY, YOU DON’T MEAN ME NO GOOD *David Wylie7. BABY, YOU’RE GONNA CHANGE MY MIND *David Wylie8. TERRAPLANE BLUESFrank Edwards9. WE GOT TO GET TOGETHERFrank Edwards10. SPOTS BOOGIEPoor Jim11. BRAND NEW WOMANPoor Jim12. BABY PLEASE DON’T GO *John Lee13. SLAPPIN’ THE BOOGIEJohn Lee14. LOVE MY BABY *Frank Edwards15. GOTTA GET TOGETHER *Frank Edwards16. SHE FOOLED MEPoor Jim17. RUBBER BALL BLUESPoor Jim18. THE MONKEY SONGMarylin Scott (Marylyn Scott)19. JOHN HENRY BOOGIEJohn Ferguson20. NO GOOD WOMAN BLUESRudy Greene21. FLORIDA BLUESRudy Greene22. GENE NOBLES BOOGIE – INSTRUMENTALRichard Armstrong23. GENE NOBLES BLUES – INSTRUMENTALRichard Armstrong24. BEER BOTTLE BOOGIEMarylin Scott (Marylyn Scott)25. UNEASY BLUESMarylin Scott (Marylyn Scott)26. AIN’T I GOT YOUJohn Bullard27. BONUS BLUESJohn BullardRunning Time: 77 minutesCD21. GUITAR BLUES – INSTRUMENTALRay Charles2. WHY DID YOU GORay Charles3. SHAKE ‘EM UP – INSTRUMENTAL *Earl Hooker4. RACE TRACK – INSTRUMENTALEarl Hooker5. TRAIN PORTER BLUESCharlie Harding6. I’M A MAN OF EXPERIENCECharlie Harding7. HELP ME TO FIND MY RIGHT MINDJohn Bullard8. WESTERN UNION BLUESJohn Bullard9. SPOILED HAMBONE BLUESJohn Bullard10. SKIN TO SKINWillie Baker (C. B. Baker)11. GOIN’ BACK HOMEWillie Baker (C. B. Baker)12. MOONRISE BLUES – INSTRUMENTALCharlie Harding13. PEACH TREE BOOGIE – INSTRUMENTALCharlie Harding14. HAPPY BLUES – INSTRUMENTAL *Earl Hooker15. BLUE GUITAR BLUES – INSTRUMENTALEarl Hooker16. I WENT BACK HOMEWillie Baker (W. C. Baker)17. KENNY’S HOP – INSTRUMENTALWillie Baker (W. C. Baker)18. GOING’ BACK HOME TODAYWillie Baker (W. C. Baker)19. MIDDLE OF THE NIGHTJerry McCain20. CRAZY ‘BOUT THAT MESSJerry McCain21. FALL GUYJerry McCain22. I’M WADING IN DEEP WATERTommy Malone23. IT’S BEEN SO LONG BABYTommy Malone24. WHISKEY, OL’ WHISKEYBill Reese25. I GOTTA FIND MY BABYBill Reese26. ALLEY BLUESJimmy Wilson27. POOR, POOR LOVERJimmy Wilson28. ALLEY BLUES – ALTERNATE *Jimmy WilsonRunning Time: 76 minutesCD31. SWEET ANGELEarl Hooker2. AFTER HOURS – INSTRUMENTAL *Earl Hooker3. I’VE FOUND OUTJimmy Wilson4. BLUES IN THE ALLEYJimmy Wilson5. A FOOL NO MOREEddie Hope6. LOST CHILDEddie Hope7. YOU’RE MINERobert Willis8. NEVER LET ME GORobert Willis9. REDSTONE JOHNShorty Long10. ALICE MAE BLUESSonny Boy Williams11. WIGGLE IT BABYCrook Jr12. PLEASE BELIEVE ME DARLINGCrook Jr13. OH BABYRudy Greene14. PINEY BROWN BLUESDan Harrison15. STRAIGHTEN UP JUICE HEADDan Harrison16. MAY’S SHUFFLEJohnny Shaw17. ANY MAYJohnny Shaw18. CHICKEN SHACK BOOGIEClifford King19. WANT TO JUMP WITH YOU BABYClifford King20. SWEET MAN BLUESLeroy Dallas21. SHE CAUGHT THE M & OLeroy Dallas22. KOKOMO ME BABYDanny Boy Thomas23. WILD WOMENDanny Boy Thomas24. SHE’S TOUGHJerry McCain25. STEADY – INSTRUMENTALJerry McCain26. CUT IT OUTWillie Brown27. DO IT LIKE THAT – INSTRUMENTALWillie Brown28. TELL ME WHY LOVE DON’T LASTWillie BrownRunning Time: 77 minutes