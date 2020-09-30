Win 1 of 3 copies of ‘Fabrefactions’ by Bearcraft on limited edition red vinyl
Ends: 30 September 2020
Bristol-based collective Bearcraft are set to release their electronically charged new LP, ‘Fabrefactions’ on 4th September. Here’s your chance to win 1 of 3 extremely rare copies of the album on stunning limited edition red vinyl.
Fabrefactions is Essex born musician/producer Dicky Moore aka Bearcraft’s lead protagonist’s second album following his debut Yestreen. Over the album’s ten tracks, Fabrefactions moves upriver along the Thames, from Margate, through Leigh-on-Sea and into the capital of England. That journey is mapped out in gorgeous organic electronics, in overheard ghost stories and half-remembered urban myths. Here are tales of runaways and banshees, estuary witches, acid trips and seafront car-cruising, set to sounds that evoke everything from bankside industry to underground dancehalls and the ambient push and pull of the shoreline.
Fabrefactions was written whilst staring out the window of a council flat in Dalston after a diagnosis of acute hearing loss; recorded in the corner of an artist’s studio in London Fields before being mixed next to the motorway in Bristol (over a period of ten years). Fabrefactions was recorded with Joe Reeves (Shitdisco, Age of Consent), mixed by Ali Chant (Gruff Rhys, PJ Harvey, This Is The Kit) and mastered by Anthony Chapman (Franz Ferdinand, Future of the Left, Klaxons).
Beacraft recently released single ‘Outside in the Morning Snow’ from the album with a mysterious accompanying video, shot on VHS by Say Goodnight Films. Speaking about the production process, Paul from Say Goodnight said, “Beginning with abstract concepts and building a narrative was helpful on where we could utilize the location of home/space we had during lockdown to create an original and dreamy video.”
And pre-order ‘Fabrefactions’ limited edition red vinyl here
We have three copies of ‘Fabrefactions’ by Bearcraft on limited edition red vinyl to give away. To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with BEARCRAFT in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.