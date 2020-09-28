Win Calum Ingram’s double A side 7” vinyl single Dancing in The Moonlight/Demon Eyes
Alternative rock and roots cellist, singer and multi-instrumentalist Calum Ingram launches his long-awaited dou- ble A side 7” inch vinyl single “Dancing in The Moonlight” and “Demon Eyes” on Friday 31st July 2020.
The double A-Side 7” vinyl single will be available to pre-order Friday 3rd July from https://calum-ingram-mu- sic.myshopify.com.
Calum’s unique rendition of Thin Lizzy’s classic “Dancing in The Moonlight” is a fun, positive and empowering answer to the strange climate the world seems to be in at present. The songs were co-produced by Kirk Yano (2cello’s, Miles Davis, Mariah Carey) in NYC and Calum in Paisley, Scotland.
“What Calum does with the cello is amazing,” says record producer Tony Visconti (Thin Lizzy, David Bowie). “I thought it would be an interesting idea to release two contrasting singles on one 7” inch vinyl,” says Calum. Prepare yourself for a journey like Rory Gallagher meets 70’s Brit pop and Blues. ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ & ‘Demon Eyes’ demonstrate a genre fluid sound sifting through pop elements and blues breakers style cello riffs.
“I decided to play some guitar and a bit of bass to give a bed of rock for some funky cello riffs,” says Calum. “Dancing in the Moonlight” is showcased in a way like you have never heard before. I’ve tried to take the Thin Lizzy classic and turn it on its head.”
“The moment Tony Visconti asked me to come up with my own unique take of the track for 50 years celebration concert in London, I knew I could take it to another place,” reflects Calum.
From the moment you first hear Calum’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” you’ll be brimming with optimism at this fun-loving rock cover.
