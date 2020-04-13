Win Goldbringer 'Soundtracks' CDs

GOLDBRINGERNEW SINGLE “WHAT’S YOUR LOCATION BRO?” AND ALBUM “SOUNDTRACKS”Drawing influence from art, film, and music in equal measure, singer-songwriter Ben Honebone's solo project Goldbringer comes to fruition with new long player “Soundtracks”. The album features over 50 mins of expansive soundscapes and catchy beats produced by Ben and mixed and mastered by fellow South Wales artist Minas. Goldbringer's custom offering of 'electro-prog-pop' presents a unique style of artistic expression with thematic elements drawn from society and culture.The album is also be available in a limited-edition CD digipak format with an 8-page booklet featuring artwork by Alban Low, created especially for the album. Lead single “What's Your Location Bro?” is accompanied by a striking lyric video that pays tribute to the celebrated Italian horror and giallo film director, Lucio Fulci.As Goldbringer AKA Ben says “...Location Bro? Was the first track I put together for the album and it really set the tone for the rest of the creative process. Taking my love of Italian horror and giallo film director, Lucio Fulci, and trying to channel that mood and atmosphere from his work into my own ideas and lyrics. The video features some fantastic artwork, inspired by Maestro Fulci's films, and fits the mood of the track perfectly”If you like your pop quirky and sizzling in an arty prog laden electronic cauldron – then, indeed, you have found your new musical hero in Goldbringer.