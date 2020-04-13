Win James Taylor 'American Standard' CDs

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor has released a new song from his forthcoming album American Standard due out on February 28TH, 2020 via Fantasy Records. “As Easy As Rolling Off A Log,” (written by M.K. Jerome-Jack Scholl) is the first-ever cover of a song featured in Katnip Kollege, a 1938 Merrie Melodies cartoon that Taylor first discovered as a kid. Listen HERE.Previously, Taylor released the first track from American Standard, “Teach Me Tonight”, listen HERE. Watch James Taylor: Making American Standard HERE and pre-order American Standard HERE.On American Standard, Taylor reimagines some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and makes them completely his own. “These are songs I have always known,” JT writes in the liner notes to this album. “Most of them were part of my family’s record collection, the first music I heard as a kid growing up in North Carolina.”The 14 carefully chosen selections on American Standard naturally feature Taylor’s one-of-a-kind vocal ability and incomparable musicianship, but what makes the album so unique is the inventive way he and fellow co-producers, longtime collaborator Dave O’Donnell and guitarist John Pizzarelli, approached the project: beautifully simple, stripped-down guitar arrangements based on Taylor’s and Pizzarelli’s skillful guitar work rather than the more traditional piano. The effect is mesmerizing.A small sampling of the album’s inspired repertoire includes James’ swinging take on Walter Donaldson and George A. Whiting’s “My Blue Heaven,” Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner’s enduring “Almost Like Being In Love,” from the score of Brigadoon; Hoagy Carmichael and Ned Washington’s enchanting “The Nearness of You,” Frank Loesser’s jaunty “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” from the Broadway smash Guys and Dolls; Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s piercing social commentary from South Pacific, “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught,” and a superb reading of the Billie Holiday-Arthur Herzog Jr. classic, “God Bless The Child.”Taylor will embark on a major US tour with special guest Jackson Browne that kicks off on May 15th The US tour follows his already announced coast to coast Canadian Tour with Bonnie Raitt. Taylor will also be returning to Fenway Park in Boston with his All-Star Band on June 21st for a special show featuring Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. For more information please visit https://tour.jamestaylor.com/.AMERICAN STANDARD – Track List:1. My Blue Heaven (Walter Donaldson-George A. Whiting)2. Moon River (Henry Mancini-Johnny Mercer)3. Teach Me Tonight (Gene De Paul-Sammy Cahn)4. As Easy As Rolling Off A Log (M.K. Jerome-Jack Scholl)5. Almost Like Being In Love (Frederick Loewe-Alan Jay Lerner)6. Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat (Frank Loesser)7. The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael-Ned Washington)8. You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)9. God Bless The Child (Billie Holiday-Arthur Herzog Jr.)10. Pennies From Heaven (Arthur Johnston-Johnny Burke)11. My Heart Stood Still (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart)12. Ol’ Man River (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)13. It’s Only A Paper Moon (Harold Arlen-Yip Hardburg-Billy Rose)14. The Surrey With The Fringe On Top (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)