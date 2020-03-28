Win Todd In The Hole VIP tickets

TODD IN THE HOLE RETURNS FOR YEAR THREE WITH A ROYAL INTERNATIONAL LINE UP
BURY WOOD, TODD’S GREEN, STEVENAGE, HERTS, SG1 2JE - JULY 17th - 19th 2020
Todd in the Hole is back for its third year and is proud to announce tribute acts ‘The Killerz’, ‘Mused’ and Australian legends Queen Tribute ‘Killer Queen Experience’.
The Hertfordshire based festival has found great success in years one and two, and prides itself on providing entertainment for all ages, making a name for itself for its nostalgic headliners and local talent, catering for all.
As well as the musical entertainment, the festival has fantastic catering, family entertainment and kids area and a stunning range of local stalls for all the festival gubbins you might want or need.
"Thank you for an amazing weekend full of great music, all of the bands were awesome, lots of fun & laughter with beautiful friends & family, it really was just perfect & I loved every single minute of it" - 2019
