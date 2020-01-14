Rising stars Inhaler chat to Music-News.com prior to their stunning Radio 1 Sound of 2020 Live performance at BBC’s legendary Maida Vale studios.







On Tuesday 14th January, Radio 1’s Annie Mac hosted Sound of 2020 Live, welcoming a selection of the longlisted artists to the BBC’s Maida Vale studios to perform live for an exclusive studio audience celebrating the acts tipped for success in 2020 and beyond.



This year’s longlist has been chosen by a panel of industry experts and alumni artists including Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Chvrches. The Sound of 2020 winner will be announced this Thursday January 9th. The longlist (in alphabetical order) is:



Arlo Parks

Beabadoobee

Celeste

Easy Life

Georgia

Inhaler

Joesef

Joy Crookes

Squid

YUNGBLUD



Listen to Sound of 2020 Live on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Sounds from 8-11pm on February 5th.