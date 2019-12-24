(label)
24 December 2019 (released)
That most special of days is almost upon us and finally we can put our differences aside and celebrate the joys of Christmas.
With the heated debate finally over here are the Music News Top 28 Albums of 2019:
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel
Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles
Hot Chip – A Bathfull of Ecstacy
FKA Twigs – Magdalene
Bruce Springsteen Western Stars
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
Bandana – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Quantic – Atlantic Oscillations
Nightmares on Wax – Back to Mine
Karen O & Danger Mouse - Lux Prima
Tyler the Creator - Igor
Jenny Lewis – On the Line
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive
The Specials - Encore
Little Simz - Grey Area
Aldous Harding - Designer
Fat White Family - Serfs Up!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep - Where Do We Go?
Brittany Howard - Jaime
Mac DeMarco Here Comes The Cowboy
Loyle Carner - Not Waving, But Drowning
Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1
Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
Weyes Blood Titantic Rising
Angel Olsen All Mirrors
The best of the rest:
Jessica Pratt Quiet Signs
Sharon Van Etten Remind Me Tomorrow
Dave Psychodrama
Kevin Morby Oh My God
Lee “Scratch” Perry Rainford
Joan Shelley Like The River Loves The Sea
Big Thief U.F.O.F
Solange When I Get Home
Caroline Polachek Pang
Bon Iver i,i
Bill Callaghan Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
Thom Yorke Anima
Sleater-Kinney The Center Won’t Hold
Edwyn Collins Badbea
The Murder Capital When I have Fears
These New Puritans Inside The Rose
Taylor Swift Lover
Oh Sees Face Stabber
Purple Mountains Purple Mountains
Underworld Drift Series 1
Liam Gallagher Why Me? Why Not.
James Blake Assume Form
Elbow Giants of All Sizes
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
King Princess Cheap Queen
The S.I.P. The S.I.P.
Self Esteem Compliments Please