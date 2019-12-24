Album Music News: Top 28 Albums of 2019 Newsdesk Share with:







That most special of days is almost upon us and finally we can put our differences aside and celebrate the joys of Christmas.



With the heated debate finally over here are the Music News Top 28 Albums of 2019:



Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles

Hot Chip – A Bathfull of Ecstacy

FKA Twigs – Magdalene

Bruce Springsteen Western Stars

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Bandana – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Quantic – Atlantic Oscillations

Nightmares on Wax – Back to Mine

Karen O & Danger Mouse - Lux Prima

Tyler the Creator - Igor

Jenny Lewis – On the Line

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive

The Specials - Encore

Little Simz - Grey Area

Aldous Harding - Designer

Fat White Family - Serfs Up!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep - Where Do We Go?

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Mac DeMarco Here Comes The Cowboy

Loyle Carner - Not Waving, But Drowning

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain







Weyes Blood Titantic Rising





Angel Olsen All Mirrors





The best of the rest:



Jessica Pratt Quiet Signs

Sharon Van Etten Remind Me Tomorrow

Dave Psychodrama

Kevin Morby Oh My God

Lee “Scratch” Perry Rainford

Joan Shelley Like The River Loves The Sea

Big Thief U.F.O.F

Solange When I Get Home

Caroline Polachek Pang

Bon Iver i,i



Bill Callaghan Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Thom Yorke Anima



Sleater-Kinney The Center Won’t Hold





Edwyn Collins Badbea

The Murder Capital When I have Fears

These New Puritans Inside The Rose



Taylor Swift Lover



Oh Sees Face Stabber

Purple Mountains Purple Mountains

Underworld Drift Series 1

Liam Gallagher Why Me? Why Not.

James Blake Assume Form

Elbow Giants of All Sizes

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next



King Princess Cheap Queen

The S.I.P. The S.I.P.

Self Esteem Compliments Please

