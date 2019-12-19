Single When Airy Met Fairy Blanket of Sorrow Victoria Pearson Share with:







This December sees the return of Nordic duo, When ‘Airy Met Fairy (WAMF) with their glacial Christmas single, ‘Blanket of Sorrow’ - the first song from their upcoming second album which is out Spring 2020 When ‘Airy Met Fairy consists of Icelander Thorunn Egilsdottir and Luxembourger Mike Koster. The band released their debut album ‘Glow’ in 2018, They’ve played shows across the world, from Tokyo to Prague, as well as festivals like The Great Escape.



Christmas is all about eating drinking and overindulgence it's also about forced jollity in the sense of some Christmas Pop songs and some Xmas tracks can also be insincere, and full of false and cheap sentiment. Thankfully all the Christmas Cliches are removed by this Nordic duo whose Christmas track ‘Blanket Of Sorrow’ allows the listener to feel an intimate and gentle humble Christmas connection with true emotion and the real spirit of Christmas in the form of honesty and vulnerability. It takes a brave performer to reveal what is deep in their heart at Christmas and front-woman Thorunn Egilsdottir does just that as she sings about the feeling we all wish to avoid over the Seasonal time. The feeling of loneliness. This beautiful track is a gentle reminder to many that Christmas is not just about celebration. It can also be a time of contemplation for lost loved ones as Thorunn explains:



Thorunn: “I felt like this last Christmas when I was celebrating with my family in Reykjavik. I sat down at the piano. It was in a dark room, illuminated by the glowing snow outside. There was no sound in my brother’s house as everybody had gone outside for a walk. And there it was; Blanket of Sorrow. The melody, the lyrics, as if they had always existed.”



This track has a strong feeling of early Bjork about it, It reminds me of her early work with 'The Sugarcubes' This track is a sincere and poignant reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. 'Airy Met Fairy' has created an anti materialism Christmas song that has gentle and thoughtful understatement.