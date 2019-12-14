The London Community Gospel Choir, vocal troupe gave the crowd their energetic high with the almighty power of festive gospel arrangements.



LCGC led by Rev Basil Meade is synonymous with endemic harmonies, up-tempo and soulful contemporary gospel tracks. The London Philharmonic Orchestra provided impeccable accompaniment for LCGC on their spiritual night’s journey.



Opening track, ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel gave the audience a sound bite of expectations for the night, as deep, velvet vocals echoed through the hall greeted by a hushed respect.



Upbeat compere Angela Greaves (Smooth Radio fm) set the preceding tone for a night of uplifting gospel song tracks.



Lifting the crowd to the next level the renowned Hawkins track, ‘Happy Days’ got the venue to its feet, as solo vocals then held the ending note, which was met with exhilaration from the over enthused audience. With all consuming energy, LCGC inspirational choreography continued and the crowd danced in the aisles, mobile torches lit up the auditorium, as the hall’s mushroom acoustics resounded at their peak.



Blessed were the crowds, as enter Rev Meade complete with Scottish kilt held his stage presence as the LCGC belted out classic festive hits, ‘Silent Night’, ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’.



Spectacular snow lights flickered around the hall, as an acapella version of ‘White Christmas’ rang out, which was a stunning arrangement, that left the crowd spellbound, as the applause continued.



Following on with a beautiful rendition of ‘All I want for Christmas’, the audience continued on an uplifting vibe, as the aisles filled up with festive dancing and energy. ‘Joy to the World’ sounded around the hall, as the choir’s open invitation was greeted by a volley of vocals from the venue’s crowd.



LCGC’s finale offering guaranteed a feeling of being just a bit closer to a higher power, as the track ‘Faith’ demonstrated the raw talent and power of gospel...

