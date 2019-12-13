It's almost two years since The Clams revealed themselves with a stunning debut show at The Jameson, Hammersmith
.
This time they upped the ante with an outing during the festive filled run-up to Christmas at the world-famous Troubadour, Earls Court. With so many of London’s historic venues disappearing it’s heart-warming to see a bustling hive of activity tonight.
On the same stage that Bob Dylan first introduced himself to Londoner’s 57 years ago (December 29th, 1962) The Clams strode forth to rapturous applause.
It didn’t take long for The Clams to find their feet with ‘Fever’ before a welcome new addition to the set list in the shape of ‘That's How Strong My Love Is’ popularised by Otis Redding serving to showcase Emma Nicolet’s soulful vocal style. Another flavour enhancer was ‘Never Forget You’ by the Noisettes whose charming tones also perfectly showcased the bands talent.
Malachi Smyth swapped his bass for the guitar and took over vocal duties for the wonderful ‘Just Dropped In,’ a notable highlight for any Big Lebowski film fans. Confidently delivered with his trademark bandana in place pleasing his vocal fanbase.
A nod to Bob Dylan came with a fine rendition of ‘Stuck Inside of Mobile’ with the Memphis Blues Again’ and guitarist Robin Kennedy confidently taking control of the microphone.
New drummer Charlie Barda had a stunning debut performance not least on the infectious disco beat of Thelma Houston's version of ‘Don't Leave Me This Way’ which had the Troubadour in full dance mode.
Then it was the turn of accomplished keyboardist Ed ‘Master’ Lascelles to step to the fore with Jacques Renault’s ‘Pianos on The Beach’ to deliver a euphoric twist on The Animals’ ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ and continue the head bobbin’ appreciation which brought the night of music to a triumphant close.
There is time for one encore and much to everyone’s approval ‘Fairytale of New York’ lyrics are circulated and a festive sing-a-long rubber stamps my decision to wear a Christmas jumper. A joyful night with many fine voices and exemplary song choices.
The Troubadour role call now boasts a welcome new addition, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Sammy Davis Jr., Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Costello and … The Clams.Setlist:
Fever - Eddie Cooley and Otis Blackwell
That's How Strong My Love Is - Otis Redding
Never Forget You - Noisettes
You Know I'm No Good - Amy Winehouse
People Are Strange - The Doors
Just Dropped In – Kenny Rogers and the First Edition
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - Bob Dylan
I Put A Spell On You - Nina Simone
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Summer In The City - The Lovin' Spoonful
Dreaming Of You - The Coral
Tainted Love - Ed Cobb
Venus – Shocking Blue
Beggin’ - Bob Gaudio and Peggy Farina
Call Me - Blondie
Don't Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston
Pianos on the Beach / House Of The Rising SunEncore
Fairytale of New York’ – The PoguesThe Clams
are:
Malachi Smyth - Bass
Ed Lascelles - Keys
Emma Nicolet - Vocals
Robin Kennedy - Guitar / Vocals
Charlie Barda - Drums