It's almost two years since The Clams revealed themselves with a stunning debut show at The Jameson, Hammersmith This time they upped the ante with an outing during the festive filled run-up to Christmas at the world-famous Troubadour, Earls Court. With so many of London’s historic venues disappearing it’s heart-warming to see a bustling hive of activity tonight.On the same stage that Bob Dylan first introduced himself to Londoner’s 57 years ago (December 29th, 1962) The Clams strode forth to rapturous applause.It didn’t take long for The Clams to find their feet with ‘Fever’ before a welcome new addition to the set list in the shape of ‘That's How Strong My Love Is’ popularised by Otis Redding serving to showcase Emma Nicolet’s soulful vocal style. Another flavour enhancer was ‘Never Forget You’ by the Noisettes whose charming tones also perfectly showcased the bands talent.Malachi Smyth swapped his bass for the guitar and took over vocal duties for the wonderful ‘Just Dropped In,’ a notable highlight for any Big Lebowski film fans. Confidently delivered with his trademark bandana in place pleasing his vocal fanbase.A nod to Bob Dylan came with a fine rendition of ‘Stuck Inside of Mobile’ with the Memphis Blues Again’ and guitarist Robin Kennedy confidently taking control of the microphone.New drummer Charlie Barda had a stunning debut performance not least on the infectious disco beat of Thelma Houston's version of ‘Don't Leave Me This Way’ which had the Troubadour in full dance mode.Then it was the turn of accomplished keyboardist Ed ‘Master’ Lascelles to step to the fore with Jacques Renault’s ‘Pianos on The Beach’ to deliver a euphoric twist on The Animals’ ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ and continue the head bobbin’ appreciation which brought the night of music to a triumphant close.There is time for one encore and much to everyone’s approval ‘Fairytale of New York’ lyrics are circulated and a festive sing-a-long rubber stamps my decision to wear a Christmas jumper. A joyful night with many fine voices and exemplary song choices.The Troubadour role call now boasts a welcome new addition, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Sammy Davis Jr., Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Costello and … The Clams.Fever - Eddie Cooley and Otis BlackwellThat's How Strong My Love Is - Otis ReddingNever Forget You - NoisettesYou Know I'm No Good - Amy WinehousePeople Are Strange - The DoorsJust Dropped In – Kenny Rogers and the First EditionStuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - Bob DylanI Put A Spell On You - Nina SimoneGo Your Own Way - Fleetwood MacSummer In The City - The Lovin' SpoonfulDreaming Of You - The CoralTainted Love - Ed CobbVenus – Shocking BlueBeggin’ - Bob Gaudio and Peggy FarinaCall Me - BlondieDon't Leave Me This Way - Thelma HoustonPianos on the Beach / House Of The Rising SunFairytale of New York’ – The Poguesare:Malachi Smyth - BassEd Lascelles - KeysEmma Nicolet - VocalsRobin Kennedy - Guitar / VocalsCharlie Barda - Drums