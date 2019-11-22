The lovely Joy Crookes interviewed at MTV after being nominated for the MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch Shortlist for 2020 on November 21st 2019.







MTV UK have announced the shortlist for MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2020, the list features the UK’s freshest new music talent for 2020, with competition set to be fiercer than ever before.



In January 2020, the acts will go head to head and battle it out in a public vote on Instagram. Voting goes live mid-January so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.



Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK, commented, “MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 is one of our favourite campaigns. There's such a wealth of incredible new music talent in the UK, it's always a challenge picking our shortlist. We can’t wait to see who will come out top in the public vote in January. Working with new talent is so important to MTV and it's been thrilling to see the success of Lewis Capaldi, our winner from 2019. We look forward to another year of supporting the best new artists.”



Last year Lewis Capaldi was crowned as MTV Push: Ones to Watch 2019 winner. Since this triumph his smash hit single Someone You Loved topped the UK Singles Chart, where it firmly stayed for seven weeks. Capaldi has had a whirlwind year, with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent landing as the fastest-selling album of the year, Someone You Loved sitting in the UK top ten for 41 weeks, and finally hitting number one in the US in November.



Lewis said, “2019 has been absolutely crazy for me, since being named MTV Push’s One to Watch 2019 - it was an unreal start. Thank you so much MTV for the support...I’m buzzing to see who is nominated this year good luck to all involved!”



Previous MTV Push campaigns in the UK have also championed the biggest breakthrough acts such as; Mabel, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, James Bay, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, The Vamps, Years & Years and Sam Smith.



To mark the announcement of this year’s MTV Push: Ones to Watch 2020 shortlist, MTV will be holding a showcase event at Tape, on Tuesday 26th November. This event will feature intimate performances from Sea Girls, JC Stewart and Deno. Keep an eye on MTV UK socials for more information.





MTV PUSH: ONES TO WATCH 2020 SHORTLIST

ARTIST QUOTES:



AITCH

“So happy to be put on the shortlist! MTV have been supporting for a while now, big them up everytime. Yh man, the kids happy!”



CELESTE

"Unfortunately I was slightly too young to have witnessed Nirvana’s 1994 MTV unplugged but luckily I can still remember the first time I heard and saw Lauryn Hill and Jay Z and how in awe I was of those artists at the time, I remember kneeling at the television, sitting right in front of it so I couldn’t miss a moment, sooner rather my later my mum told me I shouldn’t sit so close to the television otherwise I’d get square eyes, so I had to take a tiny step back but it didn’t stop me from absorbing and listening to the artists I loved whenever I had the chance.

So to be recognised by a platform that had such a part to play in some of these artists most iconic moments is a huge honour"



DENO

“Big love to MTV for putting me in their Top 10 MTV Push: Ones To Watch 2020. It’s been a good year so I highly appreciate the support!”



EASY LIFE

“This year has been such a trip. a big thanks to MTV for creating MTV Cribs and also having us as part of their MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch for 2020. can’t wait to see what next year has in store for us”



JC STEWART

“I genuinely can't believe that I've been included in this! I've watched MTV for years so to be one of their top 10 new artists for next year is mind-blowing. Maybe my dad will stop asking me to get a real job now"



JOEL CORRY

“I am honoured to be chosen as MTV’s One’s To Watch for 2020. MTV holds a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to be recognised by MTV for my music. I am super excited for 2020, and I can’t wait for the world to hear my new material”



JOY CROOKES

'I'm so excited to be a part of this year's MTV Push Ones to Watch 2020. MTV UK offer so much support to young artists, I'm really grateful to be included in this list - especially because when I was young, MTV was my favourite channel on the telly”



LILY MOORE

"Growing up watching my heroes on MTV makes this nomination for 2020’s One to Watch even sweeter, thanks so much MTV”



SEA GIRLS

“Thanks MTV UK for nominating us for ‘Ones To Watch 2020’, it already feels like an exciting year and it hasn’t even started yet” 🖤



YUNGBLUD

"YASSSSSS MTV! I’m so fookin hyped to be one of your 10 'Push' campaign artists for 2020! massive love to MTV for everything always. I can’t wait to show you all what’s next 🖤'

