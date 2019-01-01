Gigs for review

GIGS LIST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
++++++++++++++++++++++++
PLEASE REMEMBER! Once I've cc'd you in on the request email, you just need to wait for the confirmation, then always 'reply to all' a couple of days before the gig just to double confirm and avoid any mix ups.
Its a good idea handy to have their confirmation email and take their numbers down too.
And for more review CDs/downloads just email!
Cheers
marcowww.film-news.co.ukwww.film-news.co.ukchildintime.co.uk