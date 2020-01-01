NEWS Lady Gaga met her new boyfriend Michael Polansky through friends Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Poker Face' singer went public with her new romance after posting an image of her cuddling Michael on Instagram on Monday (03.02.20), and an insider suggests that the couple met through mutual friends and are "very happy" together.



The source told People magazine: "They weren't shy about showing off PDA. They seemed very happy together."

Gaga was reportedly spotted kissing the tech investor on a balcony in Miami on Saturday (01.02.20) ahead of her concert in the city. The pair were then photographed leaving the Super Bowl the following day.



This came before the 33-year-old confirmed her relationship with Michael on the social media platform.



She captioned the post with: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"



Michael, 36, is the CEO of the Parker Group, which is Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's businesses and charities.



Rumours of a relationship between the pair began swirling in December 2019 when Gaga was snapped smooching Michael at a restaurant in Las Vegas. According to an insider at the time, they were kissing for at least an hour.



It was recently claimed that the New York-born artist is "crazy about" her new man and the pair had been seeing each other a long time before they locked lips in Las Vegas.



A source said: "[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him."



Gaga has had a turbulent love life over the past year. She called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino in February 2019, before being linked to sound engineer Daniel Horton after the pair were photographed kissing during a brunch date in Las Vegas.



