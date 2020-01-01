Meghan Trainor was 'rattled' after she failed to repeat success of All About That Bass

Meghan Trainor was "rattled" after her follow-up tunes failed to replicate the success of her 2014 hit All About That Bass.

The singer topped charts worldwide with the body positivity anthem, but her subsequent tunes, including Lips Are Movin and Dear Future Husband, didn't quite achieve the same popularity. Accordingly, Meghan was left feeling rather defeated.

"I was like, 'Where's the other number ones? Where's all the rest of the greatness?' And I was like, 'Oh, I gotta do this all over again, like I gotta start fresh and reintroduce myself into the world'," she told Billboard. "I was so young still. And I was falling in love. I was like helping my family out."

Adding that she's learning to "listen to myself", Meghan continued: "I wanna say that nowadays I realise that I am allowed to be myself, and I look cooler and I feel cooler, and I am cooler when I just listen to my gut... And that's been a hard lesson."

The star went on to insist her new album, Treat Myself, will show off a new side of her personality.

"Now I'm like, 'This is who I want to do my glam, and this is what I want to wear, I wanna look as confident and happy as I feel,'" the 26-year-old smiled. "When that whole package is there, and you really know who you are and what you look like, and how you feel in the inside, it's everything, and it makes this job so much more fun."

Treat Myself, which features collaborations with Nicki Minaj and the Pussycat Dolls, is out now.